A Christian Orthodox cleric standing at the entrance of the Church of the Nativity, the traditionally accepted birthplace of Jesus Christ, on Christmas Eve in the West bank town of Bethlehem. on 24 December 2019, EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Christian scouts teams take part in a Christmas Eve procession at Manger Square, leading to the Church of the Nativity, the traditionally accepted birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West bank town of Bethlehem. on 24 December 2019, EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Christian clergy take part in a Christmas Eve procession at Manger Square, leading to the Church of the Nativity, the traditionally accepted birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West bank town of Bethlehem. on 24 December 2019, EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Christian scouts teams take part in a Christmas Eve procession at Manger Square, leading to the Church of the Nativity, the traditionally accepted birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West bank town of Bethlehem. on 24 December 2019, EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, leads Christmas Eve mass at the Church of the Nativity in the biblical West Bank city of Bethlehem. on 24 December 2019, EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Church in the Holy land Pierbattista Pizzaballa (C) arrives for the annual Christmas eve procession at the Church of the Nativity, in the West bank town of Bethlehem, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Christmas Eve celebrations were underway in Bethlehem with thousands of faithful in the West Bank pilgrimage town.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, head Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, walked from Jerusalem to the biblical birthplace of Jesus on Tuesday, in a traditional pilgrimage celebrated by thousands of Christians to the rhythm of drums and bagpipes.