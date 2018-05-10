Several clubs of the Australian Football League have shown interest in signing Spanish soccer star Andres Iniesta, the director of Football Federation Australia said Thursday.
David Gallop's remarks came ahead of a meeting between the CEOs of Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers with A-League chief Greg O'Rourke to discuss the next season, the budget and funds, among other matters.
"The A-League offers a great competition to play but also a great lifestyle. As we saw with (Alessandro) Del Piero, that was a big selling point," said Gallop.
Since the Barcelona captain announced that he will leave the club by the end of the season, there have been speculations about him moving to China, Japan and now to Australia, where the country's football federation is expected to sponsor a part of the signing amount.
"The game has many mouths to feed and that would require a significant investment mainly from one of our clubs but there are funds available," Gallop said.