A mechanic of Scuderia Ferrari lays down after he was hit by Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GIUSEPPE CACACE

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced Wednesday that it would investigate an increase in unsafe releases at pit stops, according to Formula One's official web site, after Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen released early and broke a mechanic's leg at the Bahrain GP over the weekend.

The FIA said it was focusing on the pneumatic wheelguns used to release and adjust the wheels in the Formula One World Championships, as both teams McLaren and Haas have had wheels come loose after pit stops this season.

Formula One Race Director Charlie Whiting said unsafe releases appear "less and less like a coincidence."

Ferrari was fined 50,000 euros (nearly $62,000) for allowing its Finnish driver to exit the pit before the left rear tire had been replaced on Sunday.

"(With the incident in Bahrain), the guy hadn't even taken the wheel off, which is slightly perplexing," Whiting said.

"The two incidences in Melbourne (at the Australian Grand Prix) were quite clearly wheelgun operator error," Whiting added.

"They cross threaded the nuts and thought it was tight, came off and then realized a little too late it wasn't," he said.

Sunday's accident was the third time in the last four seasons that Raikkonen ended a race prematurely due to an insecure reentry to the track after a pit stop.

This was also the second time in the past week that Ferrari encountered a wheelgun problem.