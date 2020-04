An aerial picture taken by a drone shows blooming tulips on a field in Grevenbroich, Germany, 13 April 2020. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Tulip fields can be admired all over the Rhine district of Neuss in Germany, where these flowers grow on about 100 hectares.

The district offers one of the largest contiguous cultivation areas in the country with six farmers in the district breeding tulips.

A visual story by EFE/EPA photographer SASCHA STEINBACH