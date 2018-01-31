General view of the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg during the seventh operational planning tour for the FIFA World Cup 2018, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

FIFA on Wednesday closed its initial phase of ticket requests for the upcoming soccer World Cup in Russia, with a record 4.9 million applications recorded since early Dec.

Leading the charts for the highest number of requests was Russia, with some 2.5 million, followed by Germany (338,000) and Argentina (186,000), according to FIFA data, which showed that 49 percent of tickets were being asked for outside the host country.

Around mid-March, a lottery is to be held to see which of the millions of potential ticket buyers will be able to see their favorite international soccer teams battle it out in stadiums across western Russia from June 14 to July 15.

A second round of ticket-buying is to open on Mar. 13.