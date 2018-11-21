The FIFA logo at the headquarters of the International Football Association, FIFA, in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Soccer's governing body FIFA said Wednesday a deputy chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of its Ethics Committee had been suspended amid an ongoing investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission that involved the official.

The FIFA Ethics Committee said on the body's official website that chairman of the chamber, Vassilios Skouris, had made the decision to suspend deputy chairman, Sundra Rajoo.

"Mr Rajoo will not be involved in any further activities of the adjudicatory chamber," FIFA said in a statement. "This decision shall apply while the aforementioned investigation is pending."

Besides his work with FIFA, Rajoo is also the Director of the Asian International Arbitration Center in Kuala Lumpur.