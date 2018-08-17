The FIFA logo is pictured on the occasion the FIFA Council meeting at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

FIFA announced Friday it had imposed a sanction on Atlético Madrid for breaching rules that prevent third parties from interfering in transfer deals.

The La Liga side was fined 52,500 Swiss Francs ($52,760), according to a FIFA statement on the ruling body's official website.

"The club was found to be liable for entering into a contract that enabled a third party to influence the club's independence in employment and transfer-related matters and entering incorrect information in the International Transfer Matching System," the statement said.

Soccer's governing body has also fined Qatar Sports, Shabab al-Ahli Dubai, Qatar's al-Shamal Sports and Iran's Saba Qom for "failing to comply with previous decisions of a FIFA body or a subsequent Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal decision ordering them to pay significant overdue amounts of money to players."