FIFA announced Friday it had imposed a sanction on Atlético Madrid for breaching rules that prevent third parties from interfering in transfer deals.
The La Liga side was fined 52,500 Swiss Francs ($52,760), according to a FIFA statement on the ruling body's official website.
"The club was found to be liable for entering into a contract that enabled a third party to influence the club's independence in employment and transfer-related matters and entering incorrect information in the International Transfer Matching System," the statement said.
Soccer's governing body has also fined Qatar Sports, Shabab al-Ahli Dubai, Qatar's al-Shamal Sports and Iran's Saba Qom for "failing to comply with previous decisions of a FIFA body or a subsequent Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal decision ordering them to pay significant overdue amounts of money to players."