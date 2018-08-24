The head of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub has been suspended for a year and fined 20,000 CHF ($20,355) for inciting hatred and violence, FIFA announced Friday.

Rajoub had called upon Palestinians to burn Lionel Messi's jerseys and pictures at a time when Argentina was set to play a friendly against Israel in Jerusalem on June 9, although the game was later canceled.

"The 12-month match suspension imposed on Mr Rajoub entails a ban on taking part in any future match or competition taking place during the given period," the statement said.

"Mr Rajoub will not be able to attend football matches or competitions in any official capacity, which includes, among others, participating in media activities at stadiums or in their vicinity on matchdays," it added.

Rajoub's ban is entering into effect starting from Friday, according to FIFA.