Dmitri Aliev of Russia performs during the Men's Short program at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Alexander Samarin of Russia performs during the Men's Short program at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Anastasia Skoptcova and Kirill Aleshin of Russia perform during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia perform during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain perform during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Adelina Galyavieva and Louis Thauron of France perform during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius of Lithuania perform during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia performs during the Men's Short program at the 2019 Rostelecom Cup of Russia ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY