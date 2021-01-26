A fan enters a basketball facility dubbed 'House of Kobe' before the start of a ceremony marking the first death anniversary of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Fans watch a performance marking the first death anniversary of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant at a basketball facility dubbed 'House of Kobe' in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Fans and media take footage of memorabilia of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant at a basketball facility dubbed 'House of Kobe' during a ceremony marking his first death anniversary in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A fan walks past artwork depicting the late basketball player Kobe Bryant and his late daughter, Gianna at a basketball facility dubbed 'House of Kobe' during a ceremony marking their first death anniversary in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A mural of the late former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna is seen at a housing community on their death anniversary in Taguig, Philippines, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

An image taken with a drone shows a mural of the late former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a housing community on their death anniversary in Taguig, Philippines, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipinos on Tuesday marked one year since the death of American basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

In Taguig, southeast of Manila, a giant mural covered the courtyard of a housing community.

And in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, a ceremony took place at a basketball facility dubbed 'House of Kobe' where art works celebrating the pair decorated both inside and outside the building.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, United States, on Jan. 26, 2020.

A visual story by epa's Mark Cristino and Rolex Dela Pena