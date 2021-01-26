Filipinos on Tuesday marked one year since the death of American basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
In Taguig, southeast of Manila, a giant mural covered the courtyard of a housing community.
And in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, a ceremony took place at a basketball facility dubbed 'House of Kobe' where art works celebrating the pair decorated both inside and outside the building.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, United States, on Jan. 26, 2020.
A visual story by epa's Mark Cristino and Rolex Dela Pena