A movie still provided by Sony Pictures that shows a scene from the superhero film "Morbius," a Spider-Man spinoff. EFE/Sony Pictures

American actor and musician Jared Leto was the clear choice from the beginning to play a vampire anti-hero in "Morbius," part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, the film's director told Efe.

Set to premiere on Friday in United States, the picture tells the story of a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist suffering from a rare, debilitating blood disease, Dr. Michael Morbius, a character who first appeared as an enemy of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man comic book series.