Photo provided by the Universidad de Magallanes showing the fossilized ichthyosaur found in 2009 in Chile's Tyndall Glacier, the find being made public on May 10, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. EFE/ Universidad Magallanes

Photo provided by the Universidad de Magallanes showing the fossilized ichthyosaur found in 2009 in Chile's Tyndall Glacier, the find being made public on May 10, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. EFE/ Universidad Magallanes

Artist's conception provided by the Universidad de Magallanes showing an ichthyosaur like the one whose fossilized remains were found in 2009 in Chile's Tyndall Glacier, the find being made public on May 10, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. EFE/ Universidad Magallanes

The fossilized skeleton of a female ichthyosaur, dubbed "Fiona" by archaeologists, was found underneath a glacier in Chile's Patagonia region and is the first extinct marine reptile to be found with its remains intact, its discoverers announced Tuesday.

The find of the clearly pregnant ancient sea-dweller, which was shared on Tuesday by the Universidad de Magallanes, was the result of a pioneering expedition carried out in March and April of this year and headed by Chilean paleontologist Judith Pardo, who removed the fossil from the rocks in which it was embedded, extracting the complete skeleton with the help of an international team.