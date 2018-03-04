Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi (R) celebrates with teammate Davide Astori scoring during Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs Chievo Verona at Artemio Franchi stadium, Florence, Italy, Feb 25, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Fiorentina's new defender Davide Astori poses for photohraphers during his presentation in Florence, Italy, Aug. 11, 2015 reissued on Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE file/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENT

Fiorentina's Davide Astori during the Italian Serie A soccer match Cagliari Calcio vs ACF Fiorentina at Sardegna Arena stadium, Cagliari, Sardinia island, Italy, Dec 22, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FABIO MURRU

Fiorentina's capitan, Davide Astori of Italy, died on Sunday of natural causes, according to the district attorney of the northern Italian city of Udine, where the Serie A club had been holding their camp ahead of a league match.

Astori was found dead when the players gathered in the dining room for breakfast before the Serie A game against Udinese, which was later suspended.

"The idea we have of the situation is that the player died of cardiac arrest by natural causes," Antonio De Nicolo told local media.

Astori, capped 14 times, joined the Milan youth academy and played for Cagliari and Roma before moving on loan to Fiorentina in 2015 and signing a long-term contract in 2016.

Since joining Fiorentina, he played 106 matches and became the leading figure in the Italian club.

As a sign of respect, all Serie A matches scheduled for Sunday were suspended, Serie A and the Italian soccer federation announced.

"All the fixtures scheduled for today are postponed as a sign of mourning. Farwell Astori," Serie A tweeted.

FIFA and UEFA also offered their condolences for Astori's death.

"Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of @acffiorentina captain and Italian international Davide Astori, who passed away suddenly last night," UEFA tweeted.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Davide Astori who has passed away at the age of 31," FIFA tweeted.