Fiorentina 's Milan Badely (L), Marco Benassi (R) and Inter's Borja Valero (C) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match A.C.F Fiorentina vs Inter at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Inter's Mauro Icardi score the opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match A.C.F Fiorentina vs Inter at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone and Inter' s Davide Santon (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match A.C.F Fiorentina vs Inter at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone's goal in the 91st minute allowed Fiorentina to pull out a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan here Friday.

The seventh marker of the Serie A season by the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone also extended the hosts' unbeaten streak against Inter to five matches.

Fans at Florence's Artemio Franchi stadium gave a warm welcome to Borja Valero, a long-time Fiorentina star who went to Inter during last summer's transfer window.

The hosts were the better team in the first half, but failed to convert their opportunities into goals.

Though Fiorentina remained aggressive after the re-start, it was Inter who broke the deadlock, as Mauro Icardi scored from a set piece in the 57th minute.

The home side battled on and only a fine save by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic kept Khouma Babacar from bringing Fiorentina level before Simeone's equalizer in stoppage time.

Inter, with 42 points, are in third place, trailing second-place Juventus by five points.

The draw leaves Fiorentina in eighth with 28 points.

In Friday's other Serie A contest, Chievo drew 1-1 at home against Udinese, ending the visitors' string of consecutive victories at five.

A rocket by Ivan Radovanovic gave Chievo the lead in the 9th minute, but home defender Nenad Tomovic conceded an own goal in the 40th.

With 28 points, Udinese are in seventh, one above Fiorentina on goal difference. Chievo has 22 points and occupy the 13th spot in the Serie A table.