Indonesian performers during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, 18 August 2018. EPA/ADI WEDA

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, accompanied by his wife Iriana Joko Widodo (R) wave during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, 18 August 2018. EPA/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian performers during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, 18 August 2018. EPA/ADI WEDA

Chinese athletes march during the opening ceremony of The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 18 August 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Indonesian dancers performs during the opening ceremony of The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 18 August 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

South and North Korean athletes march during the opening ceremony of The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 18 August 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Fireworks illuminate the sky during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, 18 August 2018. EPA/WU HONG

The 2018 Asian Games opened Saturday with a spectacular fireworks display witnessed by thousands of spectators in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

A crowd of over 50,000 spectators gathered to watch the opening ceremony at 7 pm in the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, according to the organizers.

"Starting with a grand, spectacular and sacred opening ceremony, we believe that the 2018 Asian Games will create peace on the Asian continent and certainly strengthen the unity of the Indonesian nation," said chairman of the Indonesian Asian Games Organizing Committee, Erick Thohir, as quoted on the games' website.

About 6,000 athletes from some 44 countries who would be competing in the games participated in a parade as part of the opening ceremony, which saw North and South Korean competitors marching together under the Korean Unification Flag.

The ceremony included performances by a whole host of Indonesian music artists, among them Joey Alexander and Anggun, as well as 3,600 dancers and performers.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attended the event, along with representatives from other countries in Asia.