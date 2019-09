Protesters march during the traditional Family Day in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 07 September 2019, organized in response to the LGBT Pride Parade. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Bosnian police provides security for the participants of Sarajevo's first-ever gay pride parade, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

A Bosnian policeman (R) watches participants greeting each other during Sarajevo's first-ever gay pride parade, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Some 2,000 people took part in Sarajevo's first-ever Pride March on Sunday, which went ahead without any incidents amid a high-security presence in the conservative Balkan nation.

With the protection of around 1,250 police officers, including several snipers positioned on some of the buildings in the Bosnian capital, the marchers made their way toward the parliament building singing songs set to the tune of the famous Spanish hit "Ay Cármela!"EFE-EPA