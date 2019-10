A picture taken with a drone shows a woman walking her dog next to a slope at the Resterhoehe, part of the Kitzbuehel ski resort, near Mittersill (about 450 kilometres west of the Austrian capital Vienna), 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A skier goes downhill a slope at the Resterhoehe, part of the Kitzbuehel ski resort, near Mittersill (about 450 kilometres west of the Austrian capital Vienna), 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A general view of a slope at the Resterhoehe, part of the Kitzbuehel ski resort, near Mittersill (about 450 kilometres west of the Austrian capital Vienna), 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Skier stands on a slope at the Resterhoehe, part of the Kitzbuehel ski resort, near Mittersill (about 450 kilometres west of the Austrian capital Vienna), 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

First non-glacier ski area in Alps gears up for Winter season

The Kitzbuehel ski resort is the first non-glacial ski resort of Austria to open the new Winter sports season 2019/2020.

KitzSki, the Kitzbuehel mountain railways corporation, has stored snow over summer from the last winter season to prepare the slope at around 1,800 meters height above sea level.

Wood chips or sawdust and tarpaulins cover the snow to thermally isolate it and preserve up to 80 to 90% of the initial amount of snow over the Summer time.

A visual story by epa's Christian Bruna.