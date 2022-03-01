A still from “Lunana: A Yak in Classroom” nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. Handout. Editorial use only. No archives. EFE/Kinley Wangchuk and Jigme Thinley

Director Pawo Choyning is yet to get over his amazement at the astonishing success of his debut film “Lunana: A Yak in Classroom” that offers a glimpse into life at a far-flung Bhutanese village and has become the first movie from the Himalayan country to be nominated for the Academy Awards.

“We are a very, very small film that was made in the world's most remote classroom. We had so many logistical challenges that we almost felt like we wouldn't be able to complete this film,” the 38-year-old director, whose film is competing in the Best International Feature category, told EFE.

“Being nominated for the Oscars is the last thing we expected. But, you know, magical things happen.”

(...)