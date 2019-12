The recently born twin panda cubs Meng Yuan (L) and Meng Xiang are lifted by their caretakers at Zoo Berlin, in Berlin, Germany, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The two recently born twin panda cubs Meng Xian (R) and Meng Yuan (L) are being held by zoo keepers during their official presentation at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 09/12/2019.- The two recently born twin panda cubs Meng Xian (R) and Meng Yuan (L) are being held by zoo keepers during their official presentation at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 09 December 2019. Giant Panda Meng Meng gave birth to the two baby pandas on 31 August 2019, to father Jiao Qing. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing are on loan from China for 15 years.15 years. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The first two pandas born in captivity at Berlin's zoo are males and have been called Meng Yuang and Meng Xiang.

The pair, who still have not learned how to walk and are being closely monitored by their carers, were presented to journalists in a ceremony on Monday attended by Berlin's mayor, Michael Müller, and the Chinese ambassador to Germany, Wu Ken. EFE