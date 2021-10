The world's first postage stamp, the first Penny Black, is displayed during an auction preview at Sotheby's in Hong Kong, China, 26 October 2021. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A staff points at the world's first postage stamp, the first Penny Black, during an auction preview at Sotheby's in Hong Kong, China, 26 October 2021. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A staff points at the world's first postage stamp, the first Penny Black, during an auction preview at Sotheby's in Hong Kong, China, 26 October 2021. The stamp is attached to the Wallace document, dated 10 April 1840 and named after Robert Wallace, a British MP who led a commission on postal reform. The stamp will be auctioned in London on 07 December 2021, and is estimated to fetch up to £ 6 Million. (Londres) EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A handout photo made available by Sotheby's shows the world's first postage stamp, the first Penny Black, in Hong Kong, China, 19 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Sotheby's / HANDOUT

The world’s first postage stamp, a Penny Black, is due to go under the hammer at the Sotheby’s auction house in London later this year, where it could fetch up to 6 million pounds ($8.3 million).

The Penny Black, which bears a cameo-esque profile of Queen Victoria, comes with documentation dated 10 April 1840 signed by Robert Wallace, a lawmaker who led a commission to reform the postal service. The example is from the first sheet of stamps ever printed.EFE

epa-jot/ks