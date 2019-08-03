Australian cyclist Lucy Kennedy (C), of Michelton Scott team, competes to win women's Classic cycling event in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, 03 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

The first women's version of the Clásica San Sebastian cycling race whizzed through in Spain's Basque region.

Some 89 competitors took part in the grueling 126.7 kilometer route. The race was won by Australian Lucy Kennedy (Michelton Scott).