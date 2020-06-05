Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against the death of George Floyd, at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus in California, USA, 04 June 2020. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against the death of George Floyd, at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus in California, USA, 04 June 2020. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Trisden Shaw has lived a large part of his life in fear of being attacked or killed by the police solely because of the color of his skin. Now, with a book in one hand and a raised fist, he leads a protest of nearly 2,000 students from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The campus' Royce Hall, deserted in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, was on Thursday the scene of a massive, multiracial demonstration against the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and dozens of others at the hands of US police. EFE-EPA