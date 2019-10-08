A handout photo made available by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows two surviving elephants after six members of their herd died when falling over Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Prachinburi Province, Thailand, Oct. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/DNP

A handout photo made available by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows one of the elephants that died after falling over Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Prachinburi Province, Thailand, Oct. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/DNP

A handout photo made available by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows some of the elephants that died after falling over Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Prachinburi Province, Thailand, Oct. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/DNP

Another five dead wild elephants have been found near the site where six pachyderms plunged to their death trying to save each other from a waterfall at a national park in eastern Thailand over the weekend, a park official told EFE on Tuesday.

These additional corpses were located near the Haew Narok ("Hell's Fall") waterfall at Khao Yai National Park, about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the spot where the initial six had been found Saturday, according to Witthaya Hongwiangchan, the director of protected areas for the regional office 1 of Prachinburi province.