Another five dead wild elephants have been found near the site where six pachyderms plunged to their death trying to save each other from a waterfall at a national park in eastern Thailand over the weekend, a park official told EFE on Tuesday.
These additional corpses were located near the Haew Narok ("Hell's Fall") waterfall at Khao Yai National Park, about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the spot where the initial six had been found Saturday, according to Witthaya Hongwiangchan, the director of protected areas for the regional office 1 of Prachinburi province.