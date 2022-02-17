Nine years ago, when Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen finally convinced his Afghan friend Amin Nawabi to make a record of his life in a documentary, he could never have imagined it would be nominated for three Oscars.

The animated documentary Flee, which delves deep into Nawabi’s personal life story, his past and his escape from Afghanistan, has been nominated for Best International Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature, and Best Animated Feature.

It is the first time a documentary of its kind has been nominated in all three categories. EFE



