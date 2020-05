Nursing home residents and health care workers wait for the beginning of the Mother's Day drive-by to honor the mothers living at The Palace Royale and Renaissance nursing home in Kendall, Florida, USA, 09 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The Ferrer family gather 13 members in their truck to attend the Mother's Day drive-by to honor their relative living at The Palace Royale and Renaissance nursing home in Kendall, Florida, USA, 09 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Nursing home resident Barbara, 78, salutes her relatives during the Mother's Day drive-by to honor the mothers living at The Palace Royale and Renaissance nursing home in Kendall, Florida, USA, 09 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Magnolia, Cira, Toshi and Isabel were some of the 315 residents of The Palace Renaissance & Royale nursing home in Kendall, Florida, who due to the coronavirus epidemic, saw their relatives for the first time in almost two months Saturday, although they did so from a distance.

More than 100 family vehicles paraded through the residence's parking lot, while residents wearing face masks waved in tears. EFE-EPA