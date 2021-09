Photos provided by the Florida Keys News Bureay show participants posing with musical instruments underwater during the Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Big Pine Key, Florida, United States on 18 September 2021. EFE-EPA/Mike Papish/Florida Keys News Bureau/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The 37th edition of the Underwater Music Festival was held on Saturday at the reefs of the Looe Key inside the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, situated in the far south of the United States.

Divers and snorkelers explored parts of the only living coral reef in the US, while listening to the beats of the underwater music festival, organized to promote the reef's protection and eco-conscious diving. EFE

