Homeless people line up to collect a warm meal provided by the Progetto Arca food trucks for homeless people initiative.EFE/Álvaro Padilla

A volunteer-led food truck that offers free meals to homeless people who live around St Peter’s Square has arrived in the Vatican.

The initiative, run by the non-profit Progetto Arca foundation which has already rolled out the community kitchen across several other Italian cities, arrived in Rome on February 17 and will be offering 450 warm meals a day to the capital’s homeless.

Two stations have been set up, one in the Vatican and another in the Cassia neighborhood.

(...)