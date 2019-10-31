The United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, on July 8, 2019, speaks at a press conference about the arrest two days earlier of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy charges. EPA-EFE/Jason Szenes/File

A well-known forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother said Wednesday the evidence suggests the disgraced hedge-fund manager and accused sex trafficker did not commit suicide but more likely was strangled in his jail cell.

New York City's chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, announced on Aug. 16 that Epstein - a well-connected financier who was awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), a federal detention facility in Manhattan, on charges of sex trafficking of minors - was found to have died of suicide by hanging.