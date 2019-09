A picture taken with a fisheye lens shows a view of the 'For Forest - The Unending Attraction of Nature' art installation during a press preview at the Woerthersee Stadium, in Klagenfurt am Woerthersee, Austria, 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

People look at the 'For Forest - The Unending Attraction of Nature' art installation during a press preview at the Woerthersee Stadium, in Klagenfurt am Woerthersee, Austria, 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Three hundred 14-meter-tall trees have sprung up in an Austrian soccer stadium as part of an ecological art project that aims to shine a light on man’s relationship with nature and threats to the environment.

This huge installation, entitled “For Forest,” is the biggest ever to have been created in Austria and can be visited for free from Sunday until 27 October in the city of Klagenfurt.