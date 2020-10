A sign warns against walking on the pitch at the New Lawn Stadium, Stroud, Britain, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Coffee and vegan oat drink are on offer inside the New Lawn Stadium, Stroud, Britain, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Dale Vince, Chairman of Forest Green Rovers Football Club is pictured at the New Lawn Stadium, Stroud, Britain, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

A staff member mows the pitch at the New Lawn Stadium, Stroud, Britain, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Dale Vince, Chairman of Forest Green Rovers Football Club is pictured at the New Lawn Stadium, Stroud, Britain, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Forest Green Rovers, the club that wants to change the world

Forest Green Rovers, the club that wants to change the world

On the approach to the New Lawn football stadium, a few features rarely seen at soccer ground catch the eye — the solar panels, the charging stations for electric cars and architectural details accentuated with green paint.

Welcome to the humble home of Forest Green Rovers, recognized by Fifa as the most sustainable football club in the world. EFE-EPA

msg/jt