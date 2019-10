Re-incorporated former combatants now part of the Common Revolutionary Alternative Force receive diplomas from the Colombian Red Cross, as assistants in pharmaceutical services during a ceremony in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 22, 2019. The Common Revolutionary Alternative Force is a political party composed of former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). EPA-EFE /MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Colombian senators of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force party (first row, L-R) Victoria Sandino, Julian Gallo, and Rodrigo Granda, attend the graduation ceremony of re-incorporated former combatants, receiving diplomas from the Colombian Red Cross, as assistants in pharmaceutical services, in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 22, 2019. The Common Revolutionary Alternative Force is a political party composed of former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). EPA-EFE /MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Francisco Vaquero was 19 years old when he joined the ranks of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). It was his only choice in life.

During his time with FARC he was working as a nurse, but now his life looks very different after completing training as a health technician with the help of the Red Cross of Colombia and Norway.EFE-EPA