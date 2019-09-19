A model displays creations designed by former FARC guerrilla fighters and shows a banner that reads "Everything for peace," in Bogota, Colombia, Sept 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Though for years they often walked stealthily and made their own uniforms in makeshift workshops in the dense Colombian jungle, 22 former guerrilla fighters never thought this would lead them into the glamorous world of the "PAZarela," a mix between the Spanish words for “peace” and “fashion runway.”

After the signing of the 2016 peace agreement between Colombia’s government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), some fighters received the opportunity to create their first collection of clothing unlike the traditional camouflaged uniforms they used formerly. EFE-EPA