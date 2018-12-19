Fortuna's Dodi Lukebakio (r) vies for the ball with Ömer Toprak of Dortmund during a Bundesliga match on Tuesday, Dec. 18, in Düsseldorf, Germany. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Fortuna's Matthias Zimmermann (l) and Marcel Schmelzer of Dortmund go up for a ball during a Bundesliga match on Tuesday, Dec. 18, in Düsseldorf, Germany. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Fortuna Düsseldorf players salute their fans after defeating Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga match on Tuesday, Dec. 18, in Düsseldorf, Germany. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel.

Fortuna Düsseldorf topped previously undefeated Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund 2-1 here Tuesday.

Facing Fortuna, who started the day in relegation territory, Dortmund coach Lucien Favre decided to rest several starters with an eye toward Friday's match against second-place Borussia Mönchengladbach.

But the hosts proved to be a more formidable opponent than expected, frustrating the high-powered Dortmund attack and threatening on the counter in the early going before taking a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute on a goal by Dodi Lukebakio, who collected a long pass from Kevin Stoger without breaking stride and blew past defenders before beating keeper Roman Bürki.

Despite a massive edge in possession, Dortmund had only two shots in the first half, one of which, by Marco Reus, found the back of the net only for the goal to be disallowed because Christian Pulisic was offside.

The hole got deeper for Dortmund 10 minutes into the second half when Jan Zimmer delivered a blast from outside the area to increase Fortuna's lead to 2-0.

Favre called Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho off the bench with 30 minutes left in a bid to jump-start his offense.

While Alcacer pulled back a goal for the visitors in the 81st minute with a header, Fortuna kept their poise to take all 3 points and climb to the 15th spot.

Dortmund's defeat combined with a 2-0 Mönchengladbach victory against Nuremberg to narrow the gap between the first- and second-place teams to 6 points.