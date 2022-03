Handout image of two of four tigers that were transferred from Argentina to the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa, 22 February 2022. EFE/ Four Paws/Hristo Vladev EDITORIAL ONLY/(MANDATORY CREDIT)

Four tigers sent to South Africa sanctuary after being caged for 15 years

Four Bengal tigers, who were caged for 15 years in central Argentina, set foot on grass for the first time in South Africa where the Four Paws NGO found the animals a new home.

"The first one is afraid to go out," Amir Khalil, leader of the international rescue project, tells Efe during the heartwarming moment when the tigers were released a week ago at the Lionsrock sanctuary.

(...)