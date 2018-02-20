Anais Bescond of France in action during the Biathlon 2 x 6 km Women + 2 x 7,5 km Men Mixed Relay race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 20 February 2018. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Martin Fourcade of France nears the finish line to win the gold in the Biathlon 2 x 6 km Women + 2 x 7,5 km Men Mixed Relay race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 20 February 2018. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Martin Fourcade of France in action during the Biathlon 2 x 6 km Women + 2 x 7,5 km Men Mixed Relay race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 20 February 2018. EPA/ANTONIO BAT

France (L-R) Marie Dorin Haebert, Anais Bescond, Simon Desthieux and Martin Fourcade celebrate their gold medal during the venue ceremony for the Biathlon 2 x 6 km Women + 2 x 7,5 km Men Mixed Relay race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 20 February 2018. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Martin Fourcade of France clinched his fifth Winter Olympic gold on Tuesday by leading his country’s mixed biathlon team to victory.

A two-time champion at the Sochi Olympics back in 2014, Fourcade took his third gold of the PyeongChang Games.

He has racked up golds in the men's 12.5 kilometer pursuit, men's 15 km mass start, and on Tuesday the mixed relay, making him the only French athlete ever to have claimed so many golds at the Winter Olympics.

The French team, made up of Marie Dorin Habert, Anais Bescond and Simon Desthieux, had 20.9 seconds over the Norwegian team, made up of Marte Olsbu, Tiril Eckhoff, Johannes Thingnes Boe and Emil Hegle Svendsen.

Italy's Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Lukas Hofer and Dominik Windisch came third and took the bronze.