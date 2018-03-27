Yuri Zhirkov (R) of Russia in action against Benjamin Pavard (L) of France during an international friendly soccer match between Russia and France at the Zenit Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Vladimir Granat (L) of Russia in action against Anthony Martial (R) of France during the international friendly soccer match between Russia and France at the Zenit Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Alan Dzagoev (C) of Russia in action against N'Golo Kante (R) of France during an international friendly soccer match between Russia and France at the Zenit Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Corentin Tolisso (L) of France in action against Fedor Smolov (R) of Russia during an international friendly soccer match between Russia and France at the Zenit Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Fedor Smolov (C) of Russia celebrates scoring a goal during an international friendly soccer match between Russia and France at the Zenit Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Kylian Mbappe (top) of France celebrates with team mates after scoring the 1-0 lead during an international friendly soccer match between Russia and France at the Zenit Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

France cruised to a 3-1 win Tuesday over Russia in a friendly ahead of the 2018 World Cup as Les Bleus sought to put behind them last week's embarrassing home defeat to Colombia.

More than 56,000 people turned out for the contest at St. Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium pitting the World Cup host nation against France, seen as one of the favorites in the global tournament that will get under way in June.

France coach Didier Deschamps turned the offense over to midfielder Paul Pogba, who has found himself marginalized at Manchester United after falling out of favor with Jose Mourinho.

Pogba, supported by Adrien Rabiot and N'Golo Kante, responded with his best match in months, scoring on a direct free kick and assisting on both of Kylian Mbappe's two goals.

For Russia, the only bright spot was the performance of Fyodor Smolov.

Both teams took the field wearing black armbands and the match was preceded by a minute of silence for the 64 people - half of them children - who died Sunday in a fire at a shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo.

Deschamps made seven changes to the squad that blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Colombia at the Stade de France.

The first chance of the night went to the hosts, a blast by Smolov that tested French keeper Hugo Lloris. Mbappe nearly scored just ahead of the half-hour mark with a shot from inside the box, but Russia keeper Andrei Lunyov made the stop.

With five minutes left in the first half, Pogba delivered a great pass to Mbappe, who breezed past defender Roman Neustädter and put the ball past Lunyov to make it 1-0.

Pogba put the French up 2-0 in the 49th minute with a tremendous free kick from 25 yards.

Les Bleus appeared to be in full control until Smolov cut the deficit in half with a goal in the 68th minute off a cross from Igor Smolnikov.

But the Russian surge quickly fizzled out and Mbappe, assisted again by Pogba, settled the contest with a goal in the 83rd minute.