France forward Antoine Griezmann during a press conference in the New Jerusalem Museum in Istra, outside Moscow, Russia, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

France forward Antoine Griezmann on Friday said he wanted his national team to emerge victorious in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final against Croatia and winning the tournament was all that mattered.

Two days ahead of the final game, the 27-year-old Atlético Madrid player told press gathered at the Les Bleus' World Cup headquarters in Istra, Russia, that he did not care about winning the Ballon d'Or award.

"I want to win the World Cup and I will give my all on the pitch," Griezmann said. "It does not matter if I score or not. I just want to raise the World Cup."

On Tuesday, France secured a spot in the final of the tournament for the third time with a 1-0 victory over Belgium, thanks to defender Samuel Umtiti's header off a Griezmann corner-kick in the 51st minute.

Referring to Les Bleus 1-0 loss to Portugal at the UEFA Euro 2016 final, Griezmann said the French squad would be better prepared in Sunday's upcoming final.

France played in the World Cup final match in 1998 and in 2006; winning the 1998 match in a historic upset of Brazil and losing a close contest which went to penalties against Italy in 2006.