Flares are lit in the stands during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and FC Red Star Belgrade at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE file/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French authorities have opened an inquiry into match-fixing in connection with Paris Saint-Germain's 6-1 UEFA Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade earlier this month, according to an exclusive investigation by French sports daily L'Equipe published Friday.

The source said that UEFA notified French authorities of the potential match-fixing after being informed that a Red Star Belgrade senior official had bet 5 million euros ($5.78 million) that his club would lose by five goals.

"This is the first that I have heard of it. I know absolutely nothing about this - it is not possible, it is untrue!" Red Star Belgrade's honorary president, Dragan Dzajic, told L'Equipe.

The unidentified executive enlisted several players in the scheme, according to the newspaper.

PSG slammed the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

"The Club categorically rejects any and all direct and indirect implication in relation to these suspicions and would like to point out at no moment has Paris Saint-Germain been approached by the National Financial Court in charge of the investigation," the organization said in a statement.

"Paris Saint-Germain remains at the disposal of the investigators and will not tolerate the slightest attack on its reputation nor that of its officials," the statement added.

PSG took a 4-0 advantage after the first half of the Group C game played in Paris on Oct. 3.

Red Star Belgrade likewise rejected the accusation.

"With the utmost anger and disdain, Red Star vehemently denies allegations that the club's Champions League match with Paris Saint- Germain might have been rigged. Red Star also strongly denies the involvement of any of the club's officials in any such illegitimate acts," the Serbian team said.