Flares are lit in the stands during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and FC Red Star Belgrade at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE file/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French authorities have reportedly opened an inquiry into match-fixing allegations that involve Paris Saint Germain's 6-1 UEFA Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade earlier this month, according to an exclusive investigation by French sports daily L'Equipe published Friday.

The source said that UEFA notified French authorities of the potential match-fixing after being informed that a Red Star Belgrade senior official had placed a bet on losing by a five-goal deficit.

"This is the first that I have heard of it. I know absolutely nothing about this – it is not possible, it is untrue!" Red Star Belgrade's honorary president, Dragan Dzajic, told L'Equipe.

The unidentified official had accomplices in the bet, which was worth several million euros, according to the newspaper.

PSG took a 4-0 advantage after the first half of the Group C game played in Paris on Oct. 3.