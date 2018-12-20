Alphonse Areola of Paris Saint Germain warms up before the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and SSC Napoli at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French international goal keeper Alphonse Areola signed a new long-term deal with Paris Saint-Germain that will tie him to the team until 2023, the Ligue 1 side announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Areola signed the extension, although he has been relegated to the bench following the arrival of Italian Gianluigi Buffon over the summer.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Alphonse Areola has signed a four-year contract extension," the statement read. "A World Cup winner in July 2018 with France, the international goalkeeper's deal will keep him at the club until 30 June 2023."

Meanwhile, Areola was cited as saying: "This club is not just where I have trained, it is also in my heart. I grew up here and have now managed to make the first team squad. The club has given me this chance to pursue high ambitions alongside exceptional teammates."

"I believe in this club and in the chance to make unforgettable memories here," the goal keeper added.