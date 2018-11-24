Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts during the doubles match of the Davis Cup final against France at Stade Pierre Mauroy outside Lille, France, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic reacts during the doubles match of the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia at Stade Pierre Mauroy outside Lille, France, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French Davis Cup captain Yannick Noah celebrates after his side won the doubles match in the Davis Cup final at Stade Pierre Mauroy outside Lille, France, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (R) and Nicolas Mahut (L) of France celebrate after winning their doubles match against Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic of Croatia in the Davis Cup final at Stade Pierre Mauroy outside Lille, France, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

France cut Croatia's lead to 2-1 in the final of the Davis Cup, tennis' premier international team competition, with a four-set victory here in Saturday's doubles.

The French duo of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert kept the tie going until Sunday thanks to their 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) victory over the Croatian pair of Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig in three hours and 38 minutes.

The match was extremely close, with the French team winning 143 overall points to 139 for the Croatians. A slightly better conversion rate of break points - 3/11 (27 percent) to 2/9 (22 percent) - gave the host team the slight edge.

Croatia grabbed a 2-0 lead on Friday at Stade Pierre Mauroy, an indoor clay-court venue, when seventh-ranked Marin Cilic defeated Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in the second singles match.

Earlier that day, 12th-ranked Borna Coric kicked off the tie by defeating Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Croatia remains the favorite because it only needs one win in Sunday's reverse singles by either Cilic (over Chardy) or Coric (over Tsonga) to claim the title.

This year's Davis Cup will be the last to be played under its current four-round format.

For the first time in the long history of the event, it will not be played throughout the year starting in 2019 but instead consist of a qualifying round and an 18-team year-end Finals in November at a neutral site (initially in Madrid).

Matches also will be reduced to best-of-three sets.