Blaise Matuidi of France in action during the International Friendly soccer match between France and Italy in Nice, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Antoine Griezmann of France (R) in action against Danilo D'Ambrosio of Italy (L) during the International Friendly soccer match between France and Italy in Nice, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Kylian Mbappe of France (L) in action against Salvatore Sirigu of Italy (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between France and Italy in Nice, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Kylian Mbappe of France (L) in action against Domenico Berardi of Italy (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between France and Italy in Nice, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Mario Balotelli of Italy celebrates after the goal of Leonardo Bonucci against France during the International Friendly soccer match between France and Italy in Nice, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Ousmane Dembele (C) of France celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Italy during the International Friendly soccer match between France and Italy in Nice, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

France prevailed 3-1 over Italy here Friday in the hosts' penultimate friendly before heading to Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

Facing an Italian side that is rebuilding after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, the French looked solid overall in front of the roughly 35,000 spectators at Nice's Allianz stadium.

After giving his subs plenty of minutes in Monday's contest against Ireland, France coach Didier Deschamps fielded a squad very much like the one expected to start in Russia, led on offense by Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe with N'Golo Kante presiding in midfield and Samuel Umtiti anchoring the back line.

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, meanwhile, made his bid for a starting position with a burst of individual brilliance in the second half.

Les Bleus jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute with a goal by Umtiti, who slotted in a loose ball after a fine save by Italy keeper Salvatore Sirigu.

France continued to press and when Italy's Rolando Mandragora fouled Lucas Hernandez, the referee pointed to the spot and Griezmann converted to make it 2-0 in the 29th minute.

Italy pulled one back seven minutes later, as Leonardo Bonucci exploited a poor clearance by French keeper Hugo Lloris following a Mario Balotelli free kick.

The visitors were better after the break and France saw their dominance in possession evaporate.

But individual chances turned out to be enough for Dembele to seal the victory with a strike in the 63rd minute that brought the crowd to its feet.