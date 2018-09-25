From left to right: best male player Luka Modric, men's coach of the year Didier Deschamps and best female player Marta hold up their trophies at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 gala in London on Monday, Sept. 24. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Lyon manager Reynald Pedros accepts the award for women's coach of the year at The Best FIFA Football Awards gala in London on Monday, Sept. 24. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger (L) presents the award for best men's coach of the year to France's Didier Deschamps at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 gala in London on Monday, Sept. 24. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Didier Deschamps, who led France to World Cup glory in Russia, was honored Monday with the prize for best men's coach of the year at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 gala in London.

The 49-year-old Frenchman succeeds countryman Zinedine Zidane, who won last year for his accomplishments with Real Madrid.

Deschamps was the heavy favorite to take the honor after the World Cup triumph, which made him only the third person ever to hoist the trophy as both a player and a coach, joining Brazil's Mario Lobo Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer of Germany.

The prize for best women's coach went to Reynald Pedros, another former France international, who directed Lyon to the French domestic championship and the Women's Champions League crown in his inaugural season with the club.