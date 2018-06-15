France's national team captain, Hugo Lloris, said Friday that Les Bleus has a good chance of winning the 2018 World Cup, though his squad is not mentioned often in the media as a favorite.

"We do not consider ourselves favorites to win the title, as there are many high-level teams in the competition, such as Brazil, Germany and Spain," the France international said at a press conference ahead of the Australia game.

Goalkeeper Lloris' ideas aside, France, which is set to compete in Group C along with Peru, Australia and Denmark, is one of the favorites to win the title, according to experts.

France will debut at the World Cup against Australia on Saturday.

Lloris stressed that Australia is a good team with many talented players who compete in Europe and are used to World Cup play.