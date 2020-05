A father and son cycle through Paris, France , 3 May 2020. Photograph provided by the Velocité association in Montpellier. EFE/Velocité

France wants to pedal its way out of lockdown on two wheels

The bicycle has become the ideal way of getting around in France as the country begins de-escalation of its coronavirus lockdown.

It allows people to travel without the risk of spreading infections, unburdens public transport, does not pollute the environment and is a good form of exercise after weeks of confinement.