Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are seen during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Day 1 of the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spectators look on during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Day 1 of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Competitors take their cars through their paces in the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge during the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry (C-R), the Duke of Sussex presents the gold medals to the French team of Cedric Arci and Mickael Ranchin during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Day 1 of the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The United Kingdom's Prince Harry gave away the first gold medals of the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island in Sydney on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex presented gold medals to Cedric Arci and Mickael Ranchin of France, who won the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Day 1 of the Games, an efe-epa journalist reported.

Craig McGrath and Scott Reynolds of Australia clinched silver.

"The Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge is a test of skill and precision and is designed to test driving skills, navigational ability, observation and teamwork using Jaguar Land Rover vehicles," a statement from the organizers said.

Two participants from each country were tested on a Jaguar course, designed to encourage teamwork, it added.

Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had earlier opened the games that he had created in 2014 for disabled soldiers and war veterans.

This year the event will see the participation of 500 competitors from 18 nations, who will compete in 11 medal sports, and also participate in golf and wheelchair tennis.

"The Games will recognise and thank families and friends for their role and the challenges they share in supporting our wounded warriors," the organization said.

Spectators could also test their own driving capabilities with a range of activities, including Jaguar Land Rover mini cars for youngsters and the Land Rover twin terrapod, which showcased the capability of the vehicle over extreme obstacles, throughout the day.

The opening ceremony of the Games will also be held on Saturday on the forecourt of the world heritage listed Sydney Opera House.