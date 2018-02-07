Mainz's Anthony Ujah (L) in action against Frankfurt's Makoto Hasebe during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz 05 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Frankfurt's Sebastien Haller (L-up) in action during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz 05 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Feb. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Frankfurt's Jetro Willems (R) in action against Mainz's Karim Onisiwo (L) during the DFB Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FSV Mainz 05 in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Mainz's Karim Onisiwo (L) in action against Frankfurt's Jetro Willems (R) during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz 05 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Frankfurt's Omar Mascarell (top) scores a goal against Mainz's goalkeeper Rene Adler (down) during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz 05 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Frankfurt players celebrate their win after the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz 05 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Mainz 3-0 here Wednesday to secure a berth in the German Cup semifinals, joining Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Ante Rebic put the hosts up 1-0 in the 17th minute, firing into an open net after visiting goalkeeper Rene Adler misplayed a back-pass and left the ball at the feet of Frankfurt's Marius Wolf.

Though the goal resulted from an individual blunder, the advantage was an accurate reflection of the state of play, as Frankfurt was clearly the better side.

Mainz improved in the early minutes of the second half only to concede an own goal in the 52nd minute, when defender Alexander Hack deflected the ball into Adler's net while trying to intercept a cross.

Frankfurt's third goal was likewise the result of poor play by Hack, who gave up the ball to Omar Mascarell at the edge of the box and watched the Spaniard beat Adler to make it 3-0.

The situation grew worse for Mainz with the expulsion of Danny Latza on a straight red card in the 82nd minute.

Schalke and Wolfsburg face each other later Wednesday to decide the final semifinal slot.