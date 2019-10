Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgaard speaks during an interview at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Visitors walk at the book fair Frankfurter Buchmesse 2019, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Visitors look at books during the Frankfurt Book Fair 2019, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 16 October, 2019. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Visitors look at stands during Frankfurt Book Fair 2019 in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 16 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

The Frankfurt Book Fair, one of the year's greatest literary gatherings, opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

Some 7,450 exhibitors from 104 countries and an extensive program of political debates and discussions relating to the world of publishing were on offer.