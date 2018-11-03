VfB Stuttgart's Holger Badstuber (L) and Eintracht Frankfurt's Sebastien Haller go up for a ball during a Bundesliga match in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 2. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Eintracht Frankfurt's Ante Rebic (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against VfB Stuttgart during a Bundesliga match in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 2. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Eintracht Frankfurt's Nicolai Müller (R) scores a goal against VfB Stuttgart during a Bundesliga match on Friday, Nov. 2, in Stuttgart, Germany. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Eintracht Frankfurt made the most of their match here Friday against last-place VfB Stuttgart, winning 3-0 to move into the third spot in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt climb to 17 points from 10 matches, the same as Borussia Mönchengladbach with a game in hand, but Eintracht have a better goal difference.

Boasting what may be the best attacking trio in the Bundesliga right now in Ante Rebic, Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller, the visitors were in command from the start of the contest at Stuttgart's Mercedes Benz Arena.

Haller opened the scoring in the 11th minute, burying the rebound after Stuttgart goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler made the initial stop against Jovic.

The second goal came in the 32nd minute, when Rebic scored with an assist from Jovic.

Frankfurt continued to press and midfielder Nicolai Müller got a goal in the 89th minute to make the final score 3-0.