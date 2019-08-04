'Flying Frenchman' Franky Zapata starts to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard he designed from Sangatte, France, to Saint Margaret's Bay, near Dover, Britain, 04 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN COURDJI

'Flying Frenchman' Franky Zapata starts to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard he designed from Sangatte, France, to Saint Margaret's Bay, near Dover, Britain, 04 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN COURDJI

It was second time lucky for Franky Zapata, a French sportsman and inventor who on Sunday managed to cross the English Channel using his own creation, the Flyboard, a single-person platform propelled by five small turbines.

Weeks after, he grabbed headlines at the Bastille Day parade in Paris on July 14, where he flew over Place de la Concorde with a rifle in hand before coming to land gently next to the French president, Emmanuel Macron, he has managed to charm the people of France again with his new feat.

It took him around 20 minutes to cross the stretch of water, flying at a top speed of around 160/170 kph, having initially tried to overcome the challenge on July 25, which would have been exactly since Louis Blériot first crossed the Channel by plane, crowing himself the first "Flying Frenchman."

That day, however, was not to be. Zapata tumbled into the sea as he came to land on his refueling platform. He was uninjured and quickly scooped up by a nearby rescue boat.

He took his invention, the Flyboard Air, back to Marseille to repair the damaged device.

Just 10 days later, the modern-day Flying Frenchman returned to France's northern shores. This time, he succeeded.

At 8.16 am local time, he took from Sangette in Pas-de-Calais and 20 minutes later arrived in St. Margaret Bay near Dover, England, having crossed the 35-kilometer stretch of water.

He maintained an altitude of around 15 meters above the sea and made a pitstop to refuel his kerosene tanks, which are stored in his backpack, on a boat before leaving French waters. It was bigger than the last one, to ensure he did not fall off.

Having touched down on English soil, his team received him triumphantly.

"I am tired, I am not on holiday, but I am elated. Thanks so much to my team and to my wife," he told reporters waiting for him in the United Kingdom.

Zapata developed the Flyboard in cooperation with the French Armed Forces, which said it could one day use the device in urban warfare.

Toward the end of 2018, he was granted some 1.3 million euros ($1.4bn) from the French defense ministry to develop a new turbine using a 3D printer.

Although Blériot did not have the army's support when he crossed the Channel, his aircraft factory went on to be one of the main producers of planes in World War I.

It remains to be seen whether Zapata's invention comes to define a new stage in modern warfare technology. EFE-EPA

mdv/jt